Local animal rights activist speaks out following felony conspiracy conviction

An animal activist from San Luis Obispo is facing several felony and misdemeanor convictions after taking four chickens from a California poultry plant— an act that she claims was a necessary rescue.

Zoe Rosenberg appeared on the Up and Adam podcast last week to talk about her convictions, which were handed down on Oct. 29.



A jury found Rosenberg guilty of felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors, including trespassing with the intent to disrupt a lawful business.

The charges tie back to an incident in 2023, when the activist took four chickens from a Perdue Farms poultry plant in Sonoma County during a protest against animal cruelty.

Rosenberg talked about her message during an interview with Up and Adam host Adam Monteil.

"A very likely circumstance is that I end up on house arrest, possibly for a long time. I definitely would comply with the court, and I have for the past two years. [...] Still, obviously within those restrictions, [I'm] continuing to speak up for animals in the ways that I still can," Rosenberg said. "There might be complex, abstract situations, but I think it should not be the default as it currently is to eat animals."

Rosenberg's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Her attorneys say she could face up to five years in prison.