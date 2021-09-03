Local authorities calling for volunteers to donate blood at upcoming event in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the non-profit organization Vitalant are looking for donors willing to participate in their upcoming blood drive.

Those interested must be at least 16 years old and need to bring a photo I.D. If the donor is 16 years old, he or she has to turn in a signed Vitalant parental consent form, which can be found here.

Organizers recommend donors eat a full meal and drink plenty of water before attending the blood drive. Regardless of the participant's vaccination status, masks will be required for donors, staff members and guests.

Vitalant is asking patients with a lab-diagnosed COVID-19 infection to wait at least 14 days after symptoms are resolved to participate.

The event will be taking place on Sept. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.