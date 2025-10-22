Local babies compete in $25k national contest

At least three local babies are competing in the "Baby of the Year" competition, hosted by Variety Magazine in partnership with Baby2Baby.

The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and be featured in a Variety Magazine advertorial. The winner is chosen by popular vote, with voting open until Thursday at 7 p.m. The baby with the most votes will take the title.

The mother of Bella from Paso Robles says her daughter is one of the babies in the competition.

Jocelyn Valdez Bella is competing in a Baby of the Year competition

The grandmother of Gabrianna from San Luis Obispo says she's also in the running.

KSBY News

And Saylor's family from Atascadero says she's also competing.

Katie Kyle Saylor is in the running for a Baby of the Year competition

For information on how to vote, click here.