Local bars and restaurants preparing for Super Bowl crowds

Local bars and restaurants are already preparing for the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday.

“We got eight new televisions over the last week. We’ll be playing the game loud and expect a lot of locals and a good crowd,” said Firestone Grill Bar Manager Nico Reynders.

“We’re really excited to have people in-house. We’re excited to watch the game. We normally don’t have a television at Rod and Hammer’s, but we brought in, a special TV, a huge flatscreen so that everybody can enjoy the game,” said Rod and Hammer’s SLO Stills Guest Experience Manager Hayley McGuigan.

“We’re going to set up a bunch of chairs in the event center. We’re going to have the game going. People are more than welcome to come in, bring your food in here, bring your family in here, bring your friends in here, it will be a big party,” said SLO Brew Rock General Manager Nick Johnson.

Local hotspots for game day, including SLO Brew Rock and Firestone Grill, are prepared for crowds on Sunday.

“It’s really important to have people here. We only opened in 2019 and that was peak right before the pandemic started,” McGuigan said.

“It’s a good day for us usually. Obviously, they do the home barbecues a lot, but a lot of the locals like to make it out,” Reynders added.

Safety and COVID-19 precautions will continue to be in place for those in attendance.

“It’s indoors so we ask our patrons to wear masks indoors, be safe, and respect each other’s privacy,” Johnson said.

At Hotel Cerro, they say they plan on catering to the crowd prior to the Super Bowl.

“For us, we’re going after the business that is there which is the brunch crowd, so we’re doing a Galentine's brunch in the restaurant and that goes until 2:30 and then we’re actually closing for the Super Bowl,” said Hotel Cerro General Manager of Restaurants Blake Foster.

The hope for the hotel is that customers will grab brunch before watching the game.

“Sundays are a huge day for brunch in general and kind of capturing the Super Bowl crowd before they go out to where they’re headed is what we’re going for,” Foster said.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kick-off at SoFi Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The game will be airing live on KSBY.