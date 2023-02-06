Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close

A local Bed Bath & Beyond store is one of dozens of stores closing in the near future.

The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.

Signs announced the closing are up outside the San Luis Obispo location in the SLO Promenade off Madonna Road.

The company has not said when the store will close for good.

The Goleta store will remain open, according to store employees.

Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly defaulted on loans prior to announcing the latest closures.

The company reported that sales declined more than 30% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The Paso Robles store closed in late 2020.