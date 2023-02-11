Local businesses gearing up for economic boost ahead of Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is just days away. The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects this year’s Valentine’s Day to be one of the top years for spending on record, bringing an economic boost to local businesses.

The NRF says consumers who plan to celebrate will spend an average of $192.80 this year.

“The 13th and the 14th of February are the two single biggest days of the year for us," said Ben Taylor, Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates proprietor/chief.

For the chocolate shop, it's Christmas squeezed into two days.

“We have to start early, you know. We’ve been pumping out cylinders all week, even last week. We’re turning over chocolates like crazy right now. Everything is fresh," Taylor added.

They've been filling dozens and dozens of orders, not only locally but also nationally, including shipping boxes to the East Coast and Midwest.

For local restaurants, it’s the same story.

“We’re looking really good for Tuesday. People planned ahead this year," said Samantha Welch, Blue Mango director of operations.

Novo and Luna Red are expecting around 200 reservations.

“This is a welcomed breath for us in this quarter and in this month where we typically do have a decline in business. Valentine’s Day tends to be a little bit of a volume game rather than a spending game, which is good. It tends to bring out folks who don’t take the opportunity to dine or don’t spoil themselves that often," Welch explained, comparing it to New Year’s Eve business.

But for last-minute gift givers, there’s good news — they are still accepting walk-ins.

Novo and Luna Red restaurant managers recommend if you plan to do a walk-in, make sure to arrive early or come toward the end of the evening to lessen the wait times.