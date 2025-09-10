Local ceremonies, events taking place in remembrance of 9/11

Various events and ceremonies are taking place Thursday in remembrance of the thousands of lives lost and impact the 9/11 terrorist attacks from 24 years ago have had on our country and community.

In San Luis Obispo, people are invited to visit the 9/11 memorial at Station 1, 2160 Santa Barbara Ave., where white roses marking the 403 first responders whose lives were lost in the line of duty will be on display.

At 8:46 a.m., the time the plane hit the first World Trade Center tower, a brief ceremony will be held, including a moment of silence, lowering of the flags, placing of the roses and a message by the fire chief.

In Santa Barbara County, people are invited to come out to any of the 16 county fire stations where remembrance ceremonies with the theme, “Remember. Reflect. Renew,” will take place from 9 to 9:15 a.m. The American flag will be lowered to half-staff and there will also be a moment of silence.

“This solemn tradition honors the memory of the 343 firefighters, law enforcement officers, a fire chaplain, military personnel, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives that day—and the survivors and families who carry on their legacy,” a press release states.

At Santa Barbara’s West Beach, a memorial will be set up starting at 7 a.m. with a remembrance ceremony getting underway at 8:46 a.m.

The event, put in by the Young America’s Foundation (YAP) and Regan Ranch Center staff, will include a bagpipe tribute, prayer and moment of slience.

In Lompoc, Lompoc City Fire will hold a remembrance flag ceremony at 6:15 a.m. in front of its station at 115 South G Street.

Santa Maria City Fire stations are also holding events beginning at 7:20 a.m., remembering “those that have passed away, those who survived, and those who have been otherwise impacted by the tragedies surrounding the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.”

People in the community are invited to gather around flag poles at any of the city’s fire stations and reflect on the events of 9/11.

There will also be fire station tones, a brief message of remembrance, lowering of flags to half-staff, a traditional series of horn blasts from a fire engine, a moment of silence and brief comments from a ranking officer at each station.

At Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo, a 9/11 Patriot Day Mutual Aid Fair is taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, hosted by various groups and organizations, including the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party, will serve as a fundraiser for 805undocufund and Mujeres de Accion and include a barbecue, dance, and opportunities to shop and donate blood.

Courtesy photo

In Paso Robles, a memorial stair climb took place last weekend.

WATCH: Paso Robles firefighters hosting 3rd annual 9/11 stair climb