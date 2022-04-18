Local churches welcome back people for in-person Easter services

For many people across the Central Coast, Easter Sunday marks the return to in-person worship.

People gathered at Shoreline Calvary for an in-person Easter service. Due to the pandemic, many churches were forced to hold services online for over two years.

“It’s hard to get really get joyous and emotional when you’re sitting on your couch in your living room you know watching the service. It’s a lot different to have good fellowship with people," said Frank Gaschen who attended the service.

“Seeing people, we haven’t seen since the pandemic. Their faces had been missing and now we're back in one space for this time," said lead pastor Ed Compean.

Community members say services like this one gave them the opportunity to gather with friends and family they hadn’t seen in a while.

“Just seems like everyone was able to be themselves and just again be able to reconnect and enjoy the day," said Tyler Loudermilk.

“It definitely feels more joyful and it’s just nice to see everyone’s faces and like the virtual world is so different than you know giving people hugs and getting to say hello and worship in person. it’s so different when it’s online," said Emma Quimby.

Other churches in the area also offered in-person services along with different ways for people to worship. Some even from their vehicles.

As COVID-19 restrictions lessen, people say they are feeling a sense of normalcy. As more people begin to attend in-person services, Shoreline Calvary is also beginning deaf ministry on Sundays at 9 a.m.