Local director premiers first ever original ballet in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A Central Coast native is premiering his first original full-length ballet, EVERBOUND, in San Luis Obispo.

24-year-old director Koby Wescom has an extensive background in dance. Now, he's stepping off stage and behind the scenes to bring his vision to life.

"If you told me six months ago, 'Hey, you're going to be launching a full ballet that you created that's all come from your mind,' I don't know if I would've believed you," Wescom said. "So it's been probably one of the most amazing experiences to be able to go from the ground up."

In his directorial debut, Wescom infuses classical and contemporary movement into his original choreography.

Wescom is the driving force behind EVERBOUND, stepping into many roles as the creator, director, choreographer and producer. However, Wescom said he couldn't have brought the ballet to life without his team.

"I am dedicating the show to them, to the beautiful work that they've put into the hours that they have put in, and I'm truly thankful for them," Wescom said.

"We've got a few tickets left. Come and see it," Wescom said.

To reserve your ticket, email office@ryansamericandance.com with your name, date and time of show you would like to attend.

There will be two performances at 279 Tank Farm Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA. The first performance will be Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. followed by an afternoon performance on Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m.