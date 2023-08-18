Local emergency officials remind people to be prepared for incoming storm

With Hurricane Hillary approaching California, local emergency officials are preparing for the impacts it may have on the Central Coast.

With it’s arrival locally, the storm is expected to weaken significantly but there are still some concerns, such as winds that could cause problems.

“There could be some coastal flooding from the heavy seas, like wind-driven waves, and then we’ll probably see downed trees and possibly power outages due to the new EPSS settings with the power system to where it faults easier,” said Scott Milner, Emergency Services Coordinator for San Luis Obispo County.

Milner says his office is receiving daily briefings from the National Weather Service and doing operational daily coordination calls.

He says depending on where you are located, you may lose power with the winds.

“It’s good to have a generator and emergency supplies in case you lose power and then just continuing to monitor the media and social media and readyslo.org.”

People in Santa Barbara County can check out ReadySBC.org to sign up for emergency alerts.

Milner suggests that people with hazardous trees in their yards should get them taken care of over the weekend before the winds come. He also suggests having various emergency supplies on hand.

“It’s good to have a generator on hand and they recommend three days’ worth of food and water as well as other emergency supplies - emergency radio - and just continue to have your cell phone with you in case we send out alerts,” he said.

The storm is currently expected to impact the Central and South coasts Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.