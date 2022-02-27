Local environmentalists gather for the 11th Annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference.

Local environmentalists gathered at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall for the 11th annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference.

Among the topics discussed were the future of the Diablo Canyon Lands, a proposed offshore wind project in Morro Bay and saving the beaver habitat in the Salinas River.

A group from the SLO Climate Coalition discussed climate change at the neighborhood and community level.

"Theres also an economic and diversity and equity fairness that needs to be addressed with social issues and enviromental justice," said Stacey Hunt, the chief executive officer of Ecologistics.

Panelists included: Nick Franco, the director of San Luis Obispo County Parks, Kara Woodruff, Senior Policy Advisor for State Senator John Laird, Scott Lathrop, founding member of the Northern Chumash Nonprofit, and Dawn Addis, a Morro Bay City Councilmember.

The goal of the conference is to make the earth a clean and safe place to live.