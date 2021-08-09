Local Girl Scouts chapter adjusts operations because of rising COVID-19 cases

GIRL SCOUTS OF CENTRAL COAST MOVES CAMPS AND ACTIVITIES OUTDOORS ONCE AGAIN — The Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast is adjusting operations due to the pandemic once again.
Only a few months ago, indoor camps and activities resumed after nearly a year of scaled back activities.
But now, the girl scouts are moving back outdoors amid the rise in local COVID-19 cases.
Their signature cookie program has also been impacted this past year. The organization has seen a sharp decline in sales, leading to a push to sell boxes this month. There are 30,000 boxes that still need to be sold.
CEO of Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast, Tammie Helmuth, says these are unforeseen challenges and is hoping the community will help.
“Our cookie orders have to be in starting November and January. When you look back at last year, who would've known that we would have been in a 7-month shelter notice. So our girls had difficulty traditionally 'boothing' sales and going door-to-door because we did have a shelter notice on-hand,” said Helmuth.
There are a number of ways to support the scouts.
Right now, boxes are currently being sold in a buy one, get one free sale by the troops on the Central Coast.
If you dont want a box for yourself, you can participate in the Care to Share program. It allows you to donate online and girl scouts will deliver cookies to first responders, including law enforcement officers, people serving in the military, hospital workers, firefighters and those working at vaccine clinics.
The cookies can be found at the following locations, Monday-Friday, 9 am-4:30 pm
Castroville Office
10550 Merritt Street
Castroville, CA 95012
San Luis Obispo Office
1119 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Ventura Office
1500 Palma Drive, Suite 110
Ventura, CA 93003
Santa Barbara Program Center
La Cumbre Plaza
121 Hope Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105