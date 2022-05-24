Local high schools celebrate the opening of new patient care facilities

Arroyo Grande and Nipomo high schools celebrated the opening of their new patient care facilities on Monday.

These facilities will allow students to experience hands-on learning in the healthcare field.

Back in 2016, voters approved Measure I, which is a school bond that allows for upgrades to infrastructure and the construction of new buildings.

“The emotions are just pure excitement. This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn more about sports medicine and athletic training," said Paul Fawcett, Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent.

That’s exactly how students at both high schools say this career pathway has helped them.

“This pathway has definitely given me a better insight into what I want to do and what’s there to become," said Dayna Silva, Nipomo High School senior.

Students say having new equipment and the ability to earn both high school and college credits is an added bonus.

“College is definitely expensive and being able to get a few courses out of the way through the dual enrollment is pretty nice. I tell students below me to take as many dual enrollment courses as you can," said Paloma Leal Perez, Nipomo High School senior.

The building includes multiple features including a fully equipped classroom, specialized tables for taping ankles, exercise therapy bikes, and a roll-up door for a golf cart.

Nipomo High School students will be able to begin using the building in the fall and in Arroyo Grande, students have already started using the facility.

The cost of the building at Nipomo High School was about $1.2 million and at Arroyo Grande, the total was $1.4 million.

The buildings at each high school were fully funded by Measure I.