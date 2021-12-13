Local mariachi band shares the influence Vicente Fernandez had on their music

Mexico lost a musical legend and icon Vicente Fernandez-- known as el Rey or the king of Ranchera music.

His deep voice oftentimes accompanied by mariachi attracted fans around the world.

Songs such as Volver, Volver and El Rey helped raised multiple generations of Latinos.

Vicente Fernandez was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys in his stellar career.

Fernandez suffered complications after a fall and had been hospitalized since August.

According to an Instagram post shared by the Fernandez family, Vicente Fernandez passed away around 6:15 A.M. on Dec. 12, 2021 at his home state of Jalisco in Mexico.

A local mariachi band who plays across the Central Coast shared the impact that Fernandez had in their musical journey.

“He was everything to us, we learn his songs, emotionally we are hurt really badly, I think everyone, not just us that play the Mexican music,” said Ilda Macias, who is a Mariachi performer. “It's a very bad loss."

In a statement, the Fernandez family said they felt honored and proud to share such a great musical career with his fans.

His sons Vicente Fernandez Jr. and Alejandro Fernandez and grandson Alex Fernandez Jr. have continued Vicente Fernandez’ legacy with their own careers in music.