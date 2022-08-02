Local organizations gear up to help families in need with back-to-school shopping

With back-to-school time just around the corner, local organizations are gearing up to help families in need.

From books to school supplies and even new school clothes, back-to-school shopping this year can be an extra cost that many families may not be prepared for.

According to new survey data from the National Retail Federation, American families are expected to spend over $860 this year on school supplies.

“Back-to-school shopping — it gets a little pricey. I just bought a sweatshirt and a shirt," said middle school student McKenzie Byars.

That’s where local nonprofits like the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition jump into action.

This nonprofit began doing at-home grocery deliveries to families in need on day one of the pandemic, serving 40 families. Two years later, that number has grown to 134 families.

“They get two full bags of groceries each and a full bag of fresh produce. What we do, our mantra is we want to give people the same food we eat, so we do high protein and organic when possible," said Bobby DeLancellotti, Estero Bay Kindness Coalition founder.

While this nonprofit is focused on schools between the areas of San Simeon to Los Osos, the founder says they do receive families from San Luis Obispo and the north county.

“We work through the schools, primarily. Often the school administrations know the most vulnerable families, but there is a non-profit called Link that has school advocates that are bilingual, so we’re in touch with school advocates as well," DeLancellotti said.

Aside from food, the organization also offers gently used clothing for free through its "Sunshine and Seed" store in Morro Bay for kids K-12.

Mama Gina’s Closet is also working on having a back-to-school event on Sunday, August 14. Shoes and clothes for all ages will be given out. For more information, you can text (805) 235-0648.