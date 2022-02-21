Local organizations held their first Snip and Chip event in SLO County

Three local nonprofits joined forces with one mission in mind: to help pet families in need. The organizations held their first Snip and Chip event in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday.



Animals in Need Fund, Care for Paws, and ASAP joined forces to support furry friends.

“Our goal is to serve the underserved community," said the Founder of Animals in Need Fund, Robin Shoyer.

The services today included free spays and neuters, low-cost vaccinations, microchipping, and flea treatment. This allowed pet families who may not have the funds to treat their animals, access to medical care.

“A cat neuter can range from 85 to 100 dollars, but a big dog spay can go for 200 to 400 dollars," said Shoyer.

“It’s critical to provide things like spay and neuters and vaccine clinics to pet owners that can’t afford it otherwise. If we don’t do that we see more pets in shelter and more animals are euthanized," said the co-founder and executive director of C.A.R.E 4Paws, Isabelle Gullo.

Event organizers say that basic pet care services have increased during the pandemic.

“I was surprised that people are willing to come as far as from Paso, San Miguel, Morro Bay, Los Osos to fill these 65 spots we have today," said Terry Parry, co-founder of Animal Shelter Adoption Partners (ASAP).

“A lot of people adopted animals during the pandemic and now, they’re trying to find a job and make the payments and are realizing the cost of their pets," said Shoyer.

Over 50 volunteers, six doctors, three nonprofits, and one goal in mind, to help a man's best friend.

“People love pets and I know how expensive it can be and I love that they help everyone. They don’t discriminate or shame anyone. They provide really good services and are professional," said Sadie Hernandez.

The spay and neuters are free and the vaccinations are provided at low cost for pet families. The services do cost the organization money and they said they hope to hold fundraisers. They also accept donations to be able to keep the program going.

Snip and Chip will be having another event on March 20th at the Nipomo dog and cat hospital. More information on how to register for these services can be found here.