Local skaters are happy after Fletcher Park Skate Park reopens after a year of renovations

Local skaters are happy after the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department completed a renovation project at Fletcher Park Skate Park.

The skate park re-opened on Saturday, November 19.

A local skater from Santa Maria, Marcos Barron told KSBY, "This is very heartwarming for sure." "They gave us additions. So, it gives us more challenges."

The reopening was intended to coincide with the Thanksgiving school vacation most local students will enjoy on November 19 through the 27.

It has been closed for almost one year while city officials worked with the American Ramp Company to redesign and upgrade the popular outdoor recreation space.

The park renovation cost $210,000 with most of the funding allocated for popular skater amenities that include a new quarter pipe, skate bench, grind rail, grind box, and a hubba ledge.

New lighting and fencing were also installed to allow extended use hours and make it safe and convenient for parents to supervise younger children.

Protective equipment, including helmets, must be worn while in the park.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for January 2023.

Fletcher Park Skate Park is located at 2200 South College Drive in Santa Maria.