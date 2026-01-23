Local students' artwork to be featured on SLO County's 2026 "I Voted" stickers

With the 2026 election cycle coming up in just a few months, the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office is inviting local students to showcase their creativity at the polls.

The 2026 "I Voted" Sticker Design Contest kicks off on Jan. 27 in recognition of Help America Vote day.

San Luis Obispo County students can submit their original artworks to be featured on the county's "I Voted" stickers.

Organizers say the sticker design contest, which was first held locally in the fall of 2024, celebrates kids' participation in democracy.

The competition is open to all San Luis Obispo County students in grades 3-12.

Organizers say the design must include the words “I Voted,” "Yo voté," or “Future Voter." The artwork must also be original with no copyrighted materials and must fit within a circular design.

Students can submit their artwork through March 10 by email, mail, or in person.

Winning designs will be displayed on the Clerk-Recorder’s website and outreach materials, and at polling places county-wide.



Complete rules, an entry form, and submission guidelines are available on the county's voting webpage.

Winners in each age division will be announced in April 2026.

For questions or more information, contact the Elections Office at (805) 781-5228 or electionsoutreach@co.slo.ca.us.