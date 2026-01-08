Local students rehearsing for 'Willy Wonka Jr.' production

Students at Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter School are rehearsing for their upcoming production of "Willy Wonka Jr."

Seventy-five kids from kindergarten to 6th grade are performing in the play, with the help of parents and other community members creating all of the props and costumes.

"We learn the different scenes and stuff, and it's so cool when it all comes together," said 6th grader Giada White. "At this stage, we're like doing a full run-through every rehearsal, and so it's so cool to see how it's come together and how much everyone's, like, learned in it."

Among the cast is 11-year-old Atticus Woodward of Arroyo Grande who stars at Willy Wonka. The 6th grader has been acting since he was three years old, with credits on shows like "Shameless," "Lone Star 911," and "Blindspotting."

Tickets for the production are on sale now. There will be two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on January 31 at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande.

