Locally-owned business opens new location in Downtown San Luis Obispo

Downtown San Luis Obispo is now home to Feral, a locally-owned chain with 12 total locations.

The restaurant's new spot on Higuera Street is Feral's first location in San Luis Obispo—the other 11 locations can be found in North County.

Feral's grand opening took place on Friday. It's taking the place of what was previously Mother's Tavern.

KSBY spoke with Feral Chief Operating Officer Michael Romero on Monday, and he elaborated on the social scene that the "kitchen-lounge" has to offer.

"Everyone's welcome. It's a nice little social setting to just gather around, have a couple of drinks or food, or non-alcoholic cocktails."

Romero went on to say that Feral serves food every day from 3 to 9 p.m. He also says a "snack time" is hosted later into the night.