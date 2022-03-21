Locals enjoy special tastings at the Buellton Wine & Chili Festival.

Locals gathered in Santa Barbara County to enjoy special tastings at the Buellton Wine & Chili Festival.

The event took place at the Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton from 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Sunday Marcg 20, 2022.

Attendees got to sample locally-made chili entered in the annual chili cook-off, more than 30 wines, craft beers, and spirits.

"It's good to be back, we're glad to gather again and have festivals to go to again and this is open to families of all ages, so everybody can come and enjoy it.” said Kathy Vreeland, the Buellton Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director.

There were more than 20 cooks who showcased their unique chili and salsas allowing for community members to vote on their favorite one.

Among the live performers were Paradise Kings and Real Doug Lane. The event offered lawn games such as cornhole and beer pong.

“It's just been a really good vibe today an upbeat mood everybody smiling and happy and enjoying," added Vreeland.

Tickets for a non-alcoholic experience ranged from $20 to $30 while the alcoholic version cost from $55 to $65 depending on the purchase date.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to several programs including college scholarships for high school students, Boy scouts Pack 42 and 007, Safe and Sober Grad Night and Breakfast with Santa.

There was also an after party celebration as a nearby inn that included live music, more drinks and more food.