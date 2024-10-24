Locals gear up to celebrate Los Osos' 45th annual Oktoberfest Sunday

Central Coast community members are gearing up to celebrate the 45th annual Oktoberfest in Los Osos this weekend.

Organizers say Sunday's event will feature family-friendly festivities lasting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Downtown Baywood Park.

For locals wanting to get an early start, several events are set to begin at 9 a.m., including the Fun Run and the By the Bay Car Show.

The Biergarten opens at 11 a.m., where organizers say a dozen wine, craft beer, and cider makers will be stationed. For food, attendees can visit Brat Row to buy some traditional Oktoberfest grub throughout the day.

Families can also enjoy the Kids' Zone from noon until 6 p.m. and live, local bands all day.

“That really is the main thing is for us, to be creating something that families can enjoy," Gary Freiberg, the event's volunteer program director, told KSBY. "Everything is free, and so they can come out and enjoy, stroll, and have a great time without having to spend a lot of money.”

Organizers say this year's Oktoberfest will be benefiting the Los Osos/Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club of Bay Osos. Additionally, the Morro Bay High School Cheer Squad will hold a fundraiser during their demonstration at 10 a.m.

More information on the day's events can be found on the Los Osos/Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce's website.