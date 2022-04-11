Locals partake in wine and dine fundraisers for local homeless pets.

The Woods Humane Society brought back its 14th Annual "Wine 4 Paws" fundraising event this weekend.

San Luis Obispo County community members were invited to dine and wine to raise funds for homeless pets.

The organization joined up with over 75 different wineries, restaurants, and olive oil producers on the Central Coast throughout the weekend to help raise awareness of pets in need.

Each winery hosted their own different form of fundraiser in-person and online.

Events included live music, food trucks, and raffles.

"The wineries come together, and it’s about supporting our local community, our local businesses while raising funds for this amazing Woods Humane Society that provides so many services for our community,” said Sarah Tomasetti, the Wine 4 Paws founder and director.

10% Of all proceeds from each of the events held this weekend will go towards the Woods Humane Society.

The organization has raised over$600,000 throughout the years.