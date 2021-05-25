Loma Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty

Charges have been filed against the man police say sparked a fire in Santa Barbara last week that forced evacuations, damaged at least one home and threatened several others.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday announced the charges against Victor Angel Hernandez, 23, of Santa Barbara

The charges include three felony and two misdemeanor counts, including arson of an inhabited structure, attempted arson and reckless burning, which the DA’s Office says are related to various incidents that took place in and around the Loma Alta Drive area.

The Loma Fire broke out Thursday evening and burned approximately seven acres.

Hernandez appeared in court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court June 2.

