Lompoc Aquatic Center to close for a few days

The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed for a few days beginning Monday, March 27, according to city officials.

The closure will last through Wednesday, April 5.

City officials say the full-facility closure is due to necessary pool heater repairs. The competition pool's heater is being replaced completely.

The Aquatic Center's activity and therapy pools were closed earlier this month after the gas regulator that serves the pools malfunctioned.

For updates and information about programs offered at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, click here.