Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc City Council discusses appointing interim city manager

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
City of Lompoc
City
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 17:05:54-05

Following the resignation of city manager Jim Throop, the city of Lompoc is holding a special council meeting to discuss filling the position.

The closed session meeting is being held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. Lompoc City Council members will discuss the appointment of an acting or interim city manager.

City officials say that the meeting will include a period of public comment beginning around 3 p.m., where community members can speak in-person at the meeting or via phone.

A livestream of the open portion of the meeting will be available to watch on the city's website.

Jim Throop plans to leave the city manager position on Jan. 2, 2022, a role he has served in since July 30, 2018.

Throop is set to take on the role of city manager of Cupertino.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png