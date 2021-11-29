Lompoc City Council discusses appointing interim city manager

Following the resignation of city manager Jim Throop, the city of Lompoc is holding a special council meeting to discuss filling the position.

The closed session meeting is being held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. Lompoc City Council members will discuss the appointment of an acting or interim city manager.

City officials say that the meeting will include a period of public comment beginning around 3 p.m., where community members can speak in-person at the meeting or via phone.

A livestream of the open portion of the meeting will be available to watch on the city's website.

Jim Throop plans to leave the city manager position on Jan. 2, 2022, a role he has served in since July 30, 2018.

Throop is set to take on the role of city manager of Cupertino.