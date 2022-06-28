Lompoc fire chief announces retirement

Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch will be retiring in July, according to city officials.

The announcement comes about a month after Welch was arrested in Cambria on suspicion of domestic violence.

A San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office spokesperson says prosecutors decided against filing criminal charges against Welch because of "insufficiency of the evidence."

Welch was placed on administrative leave from the fire department following her arrest and Battalion Chief Scott Nunez was appointed to serve as acting fire chief. City officials say he will continue in that role during the transition period.

Welch's retirement is effective July 20.

According to city officials, she will not be receiving any retirement benefits from the city but is still entitled to benefits received through CalPERS.