Lompoc Hospital District Foundation raises money for a new MRI machine

In Lompoc, community members gathered to complete a 5k colorthon run for a big cause.

Community members started off their morning with some color.

Around 350 runners gathered at the Mission Golf Club to fundraise for a new MRI machine for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

“The new MRI will have a lot of enhanced features: it will have a larger board, which means it will be more comfortable for the patients, and it can take patients that are 500 pounds the current on is up to 350 pounds," said Steve Popkin, CEO of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center. "It’s much quieter and much faster."

Everyone present, from small children to families, to even groups of friends, laced up their running shoes to be able to give back to their local hospital.

“It just feels good from a hospital perspective," said Popkin. "We do everything we can as a hospital and to see their interaction with us is very rewarding."

Last year the popular Colorthon was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year the community was able to not only give back to their local hospital but also create some family memories along the way like in the case of Joel Estrada, a volunteer at the event.

He said he was able to spray his uncle as he ran through the color stations set up throughout the course.

At the end of the day, everyone who participated shared one goal and encouraged others to join in.

“For sure try it, give a try, I encourage other people to try it. thanks to the Lompoc Hospital Foundation for having this for us," said Estrada.

The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation told KSBY News the final amount for the new MRI machine will be released later next week.