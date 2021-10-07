Lompoc Job Fair happening November 30th

The Lompoc Valley Job Fair, open to job seekers of all ages, is set to take place Tuesday, November 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.

DeVika Stalling, President/ CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, commented, “This is a great opportunity as we all navigate through this COVID economic crisis for qualified job seekers to connect with employers from across the Central Coast. We are hoping to have employers from various industries.”

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce would like to invite all local employers who are hiring to attend the Job Fair. There is no fee to sign up for a booth.

The Job Fair is also welcoming resource agencies and education providers that would like to share information with the local community.

In past years, this event drew nearly 400 job seekers.

Businesses and exhibitors are encouraged to pre-register.

The registration deadline is November 8.

To register, head to the Lompoc Valley Chamber website.

