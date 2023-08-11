Lompoc kicking off 135th birthday celebration with car cruise

The City of Lompoc is kicking off celebrations Friday for the city’s birthday.

The weekend-long birthday celebration takes place August 11, 12 and 13.

The festivities will begin with the City of Lompoc 135th Birthday Celebration held at the Old Town Market on Friday.

That event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include the Lompoc Police Foundation Old Town Cruise.

Road closures will be in place in the area from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. from H Street to N Street and H Street from C Street to Walnut Avenue.

On Saturday, the City will host the 19th annual Lompoc Police Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Old Town.

That will be followed by a continuation of the Old Town Market from noon to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, an event recognizing the city’s actual 135th birthday and the electric division’s 100th birthday will take place at 11 a.m. at Centennial Square Park.

