Lompoc man killed after crashing during pursuit identified

The driver killed while reportedly fleeing from Vandenberg Space Force Base security forces Monday night has been identified as Jose Mario Velez, 47, of Lompoc.

The crash happened on Highway 1 northbound near the interchange of Highway 135 around 9:45 p.m.

Vandenberg Space Force Base says security patrolmen tried to pull Velez over after he was seen driving erratically and not staying in his lane. He then reportedly sped up before missing a turn in the road and hitting a milepost marker post. The vehicle became airborne and went off the embankment.

The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle landed on its roof on the right shoulder of Highway 135 and slid into a metal guardrail.

Velez was pronounced dead at the scene.

