Lompoc man killed in Orcutt crash identified

The coroner’s office has identified the Lompoc man killed in a crash in Orcutt earlier this week as Fred Perry Jr.

First responders were called to the scene at Highway 135 near Clark Avenue around 11:41 p.m. Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it appears Perry, 58, was heading northbound on the highway when he went off the road just south of Clark Avenue.

The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned onto Clark Avenue, according to CHP.

Officers say Perry was ejected and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

