Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc man sentenced to 12 years in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter

Hwy 1 crash.jpg
Santa Barbara Co. Fire
Hwy 1 crash.jpg
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 19:48:54-04

A Lompoc man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The crash happened on October 28, 2022, on Highway 1 about a mile from Highway 101.

32-year-old Kyle Nelson was driving under the influence of marijuana when he tried to overtake slower traffic and veered into oncoming traffic, according to the press release.

Nelson crashed head-on into another car, killing 19-year-olds Jenna Causby and Dorothy Guthrie.

Officials said Nelson was out on bail on a different case when the crash happened. He was ultimately sentenced to one year in county jail for "annoying or molesting a child."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg