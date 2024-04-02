Lompoc man sentenced to 12 years in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter

A Lompoc man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The crash happened on October 28, 2022, on Highway 1 about a mile from Highway 101.

32-year-old Kyle Nelson was driving under the influence of marijuana when he tried to overtake slower traffic and veered into oncoming traffic, according to the press release.

Nelson crashed head-on into another car, killing 19-year-olds Jenna Causby and Dorothy Guthrie.

Officials said Nelson was out on bail on a different case when the crash happened. He was ultimately sentenced to one year in county jail for "annoying or molesting a child."