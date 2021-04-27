Watch
Lompoc offering free water conservation kits to residents

City of Lompoc
Lompoc Public Library provides educational kits to teach students about water conservation.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 27, 2021
The City of Lompoc has a new water conservation initiative.

Teaming up with the Lompoc Public Library and Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership program, the city will be handing out water conservation kits at local libraries until May 31.

The contents of each kit will vary based on the recipients' age group.

Kits will include either coloring books for young students, planting supplies and conservation goodies for middle and high school students, or low-flow shower heads and aerators for adults.

To secure a bag, call (805) 875-8781 to arrange to pick up the conservation kits at a local Lompoc library.

There will also be challenges for young children 5-11 to participate in using an app called "Beanstack Tracker" to document their bean growing progress.

Prizes will be awarded to those with the greenest thumbs.

