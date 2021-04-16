Lompoc Outdoor Community Market returns this weekend

The City of Lompoc is bringing back its outdoor market every week on Saturday in hopes to bring more foot traffic into the downtown area.

What has been a big empty parking lot will be filled with local vendors this Saturday and every Saturday from here on out.

Lompoc City officials say the decision was made to encourage people to come together as a community.

"And we felt this was the best way to do it.. and we wanted to rebrand it in such a way where people didn't think of it as a traditional swap meet,” said City of Lompoc Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson.

Instead, they wanted to have more vendors such as food trucks, local goods, produce and much more, which is why they decided to name the weekly event the outdoor community market.

The market can take up to 70 different vendors and as of right now, Dawson says 30 vendors and counting are registered for this weekend.

Neighboring businesses are also in support of the market.

"The downtown market is making Sissy’s Cafe extremely happy. The restaurant business is driven by foot traffic and the more people downtown on the weekends is good for us,” said Sissy’s Uptown Cafe Manager Steve Byork.

Right around the corner at South Side Coffee, the owner says she's even moved her live music later in the day to attract more customers to the area.

"It's really nice that it's still super close and that it gives all the people that haven't really been able to sell at like farmers' markets and the Old Town Market an opportunity to hustle and make money,” Halle Bedford Dyer, owner of South Side Coffee Co., said.

People who go will be required to wear face masks at all times and social distance. To start, there will be no on-site seating to dine and City officials are asking people who are not feeling well to stay home.

"I think there's a lot of interest in the community. People really want to see this do well. People enjoy fun things to do and I think we can really pull this off,” Dawson said.

The outdoor markets will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be located right next to the city's Chamber of Commerce parking lot.

Lompoc City officials say vendors still have a chance to sign up.

Every week food vendors must sign up before Wednesday at noon and other vendors before noon on Fridays.

To sign up, vendor can download an application at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or call the Lompoc recreation division offices at 805-875-8100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

