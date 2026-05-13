Lompoc Police hold candlelight vigil for fallen officers

LOMPOC — In honor Police Memorial Week, the community gathered with the Lompoc Police Department to remember officers killed in the line of duty.

In the last 12 months, 11 officers were killed in the line of duty in California. On Tuesday LPD held a candlelight vigil in front of the police department to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sergeant Scott Morgan said the vigil reflects the daily risks officers accept to protect their community.

"It's a dangerous job. And, you know, officers go out and every day they, uh, lay, lay their lives on the line, uh, and they're running to the fights while people are trying to escape the fights," Morgan said.

The department said the vigil was to remember the fallen, support the living, and honor the badge behind the sacrifice.