Lompoc police make arrest in deadly shooting

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday in Lompoc.

Police say Daniel Birdsell, 21, was arrested in San Diego County on Tuesday.

He was reportedly transported back to Santa Barbara County and booked at the Lompoc Police Department on a charge of murder for the death of Jordan Savard, 34.

The shooting happened at around 2:15 p.m. on November 29, in the 200 block of South Third Street.

Police say Savard died on the way to the hospital.

Detectives say the shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 875-8120.