Lompoc residents asked for input on streetscape improvements

The City of Lompoc is seeking community input on planned streetscape and transportation improvements along the Highway 1 and Highway 246 corridors.

The city is working with RRM Design Group and Toole Design on the plans, which focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification on North H Street and Ocean Avenue.

City officials say these improvements will address transit and safety needs, implement the city's goal of "complete streets," and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Community members can watch a presentation on the project and complete a survey at www.cityoflompoc.com/streetscape

The survey will remain open until Sept. 27, 2021.

Officials hope to have the design plan complete by early 2022.

The city reportedly received grant funding from Caltrans to pay for the improvements.