Lompoc restaurant, local agencies host free dinner for community members in need

Floriano’s Mexican Restaurant, Transitions-Mental Health Association’s Wellness Center, and Helping Hands of Lompoc all joined forces with other local agencies to provide a free community dinner.

The restaurant provided free tacos, beans, and rice for members of the community who may be struggling.

“There are so many people here in town that they can afford to pay their bills, but can’t afford to go out to eat," said Cathie Ortiz, Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Homeless Services case worker. "And so along with the owner Antonio, we opened it up to anyone who is struggling with food insecurity."

“It’s been a work in progress for like the last 9 to 10 months, so it was something we were finally able to pull off and just to help the community out,” said Antonio Rodriguez, Floriano’s Mexican Restaurant owner. “We see a lot of homeless around the area, walking around H Street, you know, we’re in the main part, so it just felt right.”

The meals were served by Good Samaritan Services, AmeriCorps, Healing Heart Project, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health, and many other outreach providers.

But it was more than just a meal — Transitions Mental Health worked to connect those in need with community resources. Plus, several organizations came together to give out hygiene backpacks.

“It's great that this restaurant is giving out to people like this," said Carrie Pronto, a Lompoc resident. "It’s a warm feeling in your heart that they can give to other people."

“It’s awesome I have a place to go. I met some nice people today," said James Apple, another Lompoc resident. "They’ll give you the shirt off your back. They’re good people. It’s too bad we’re homeless and that we’re trying hard."

Cathie Ortiz, with the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Homeless Services, says she hopes the dinner can become a regular event that the community can look forward to.

“We’re already in talks planning a meal, a Christmas meal in December with this restaurant owner to do a Christmas meal, and we have already had local companies and organizations say ‘Hey, we want to be a part of it’,” said Ortiz.

“The whole plan as long as we have the availability then we’ll definitely try to do it once a quarter,” Rodriguez said.

A volunteer at the community dinner estimates they served more than 200 meals Wednesday evening.