Lompoc schools comb the state for new employees

Lompoc Unified School District reports their recruitment efforts have been extensive this year.

The district says that they have virtually attended many job fairs at places like Chico, Cal Poly, Fresno State and more.

LUSD offered a retirement incentive for their staff last year which led to the open positions.

They are now extending signing bonuses of $10,000 for their hard-to-fill spots like Special Education.

As of now, they have interviews lined up for most openings and if those candidates are successful, they could be close to fully staffed.