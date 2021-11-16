Lompoc Unified School District begins child vaccine clinic

Within the Lompoc Unified School District, three different school campuses are offering students, staff, families, and community members the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Clarence Ruth Elementary School in Lompoc was the first location, and people can find the full schedule at the District website.

The District is partnering with Santa Barbara County Public Health to make the vaccination process easier.

Bree Valla, the Deputy Superintendent, said it was a group effort, “We're going to work hand-in-hand with Santa Barbara County Public Health and based on the success rate here and the demand if we need to continue doing more at different elementary sites or additional at our existing three that have been identified.”

In November and December, students can come before and after school to get both a flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine with parental consent.

“Walk-ins are welcome and in addition at those three campuses that are identified, we will also have consent forms in the school offices. So people, if that's easier for them, they can go into those offices and receive those as well,” the Deputy Superintendent explained.

People can also use a QR code or print out a consent form from the website.

If a child five years or older gets a vaccine, there are different procedures in place if they are exposed to the virus.

“So if children receive the vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated, they will have a modified quarantine requirement if they were exposed to a positive individual or if they are symptomatic, we have different criteria for quarantining for vaccinated adults versus unvaccinated adults,” said Valla.