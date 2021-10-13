Lompoc Unified School District offering free COVID-19 testing

The Lompoc Unified School District started COVID-19 testing this week.

They expect to keep doing this through the school year but are taking it day by day.

The testing will happen at rotating campuses and people can find the schedule here. Students, parents, community members, and staff can get a free test.

“We have two different vans and the testing is actually done in a tent portable that's here on campus," said Deputy Superintendent for Lompoc Unified School District Bree Valla.

People can register here or do a walk-in. The testing company Covid Clinic will not share the information other than if there is a positive test, and will share the contact information with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department after.

“You do not have to register. However, if you do it's a quicker experience because you'll be able to just walk in and have them perform the nasal swab. They do also have these big tubes if you are so inclined for that and then you're done.”

Part of the reason the LUSD coordinated these testing sites is because of the state and federal worker mandate, according to Valla.

Workers need to show proof of vaccination or get tested at least once a week.

“We are planning on [testing] for the remainder of the school year, given that we have the mandate. But again, this is week one of modifying adjustment, and as we've seen with everything, COVID is always changing,” said Valla.

The district has about 300 regular staff members, almost 200 substitutes, and walk-on coaches who need to be tested.

The testing sites are also being used for contact tracing.

