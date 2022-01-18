Lompoc Valley Medical Center names Emergency Department Nurse as Employee of the Year

Lompoc Valley Medical Center honors Emergency Department Registered Nurse Brenton “Brent” Kraushaar as the 2021 Employee of the Year.

“I’m very excited,” said Kraushaar of the award he received during a ceremony Monday. “It is absolutely an honor. It’s a huge organization, so it’s nice to be singled out. I appreciate all my coworkers and all the support I receive here.”

Kraushaar, who earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Maine, grew up in Solvang.

He also earned a Bachelor of Science with high honors in Physical Geography from UCSB.

Kraushaar has been employed at LVMC for about three years.

“I enjoy making people feel better,” said Kraushaar. “I’ve always had the motivation to serve and to help others. This job is one that gives me that opportunity. I feel I have found my calling.”

In the time of the pandemic, Kraushaar also said that it is nice to feel supported by the community.

“It’s a difficult job,” said Kraushaar “It’s much harder than before. There are a lot of new challenges. It’s been very challenging. All of us are doing our very best to weather the storm and keep on trying. We keep on coming back. It’s been amazing, the amount of fortitude, we all have.”

He was chosen from among 14 other Employee of the Quarter nominees named last year.

“This is one of my favorite things to do because we get to recognize many of our stellar employees, and there are a lot more stellar employees than Employees of the Quarter,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin. “The Employee of the Year really exemplifies everything we hope for from all our employees and ourselves as well.”

Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens said Brent always cares for patients “without judgment, with an open mind and heart, despite their circumstances.”

Brent is, he added, “an exceptional human being.”

