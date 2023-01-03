Lompoc Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

Lompoc Valley Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the New Year.

Natalia Munoz was born at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 1 to mother Nissy Limon and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 ¾ inches.

Limon’s due date was Dec. 29 and she was scheduled to give birth in Santa Maria but with that date having passed, the 21-year-old decided to visit her aunt in Lompoc Sunday and it was there she began having contractions.

“I was thinking of going back to Santa Maria because all my doctors are there, but I was scared to have the baby in the car,” Limon said.

Instead, she headed to LVMC’s labor and delivery unit where she delivered her baby with the help of Obstetrician Dr. Rod Huss.

Limon described her delivery as “super quick” and said she was surprised her baby girl arrived on New Year’s Day. “I didn’t think I’d have a New Year’s baby,” she said, adding that her three boys, ages 5, 3 and 2 are excited.

Limon, who was the only laboring mother at the hospital when her baby arrived, was presented with a special basket of baby items from the LVMC staff Monday before being discharged.

The hospital’s labor and delivery unit welcomed 335 babies last year.