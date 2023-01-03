Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

LVMC new year's baby.JPG
LVMC
Nissy Limon with her daughter, Natalia, who was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at LVMC.
LVMC new year's baby.JPG
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 22:24:47-05

Lompoc Valley Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the New Year.

Natalia Munoz was born at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 1 to mother Nissy Limon and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 ¾ inches.

Limon’s due date was Dec. 29 and she was scheduled to give birth in Santa Maria but with that date having passed, the 21-year-old decided to visit her aunt in Lompoc Sunday and it was there she began having contractions.

“I was thinking of going back to Santa Maria because all my doctors are there, but I was scared to have the baby in the car,” Limon said.

Instead, she headed to LVMC’s labor and delivery unit where she delivered her baby with the help of Obstetrician Dr. Rod Huss.

Limon described her delivery as “super quick” and said she was surprised her baby girl arrived on New Year’s Day. “I didn’t think I’d have a New Year’s baby,” she said, adding that her three boys, ages 5, 3 and 2 are excited.

Limon, who was the only laboring mother at the hospital when her baby arrived, was presented with a special basket of baby items from the LVMC staff Monday before being discharged.

The hospital’s labor and delivery unit welcomed 335 babies last year.

firstbaby-2023.jpg
LVMC Perinatal Services Director Melinda DeHoyos, OB Ward Clerk Sherrie Chambliss, and Registered Nurse Yvonne Tulloch are among LVMC staff who presented a gift basket to Nissy Limon, who delivered the hospital's first baby of the New Year.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png