Lompoc's 17th annual Empty Bowls surpasses its fundraising goal

Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 29, 2022
Lompoc's Empty Bowls fundraiser brought in $60,000, which is 33 percent more than the initial budget projections of $45,000.

Event coordinators say the money came from ticket sales, sponsorships, a raffle, a silent auction, and sales of potted succulents.

After a two-year hiatus, the fundraiser was held on July 27, 2022, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.

The fundraiser supports the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and provides groceries and nutrition education to Lompoc residents in need.

