Lompoc's annual Flower Festival begins Thursday

The annual Lompoc Flower Festival is set to take place this week.

The four-day event begins today and will end on June 23rd.

The theme this year is "shoot for the stars."

It will include carnival rides, arts and craft exhibits, vendors and live music.

This celebration highlights the valley's Agricultural heritage and will include a parade with floats made up of natural materials and flowers.

The festival will take place at Ryon Park.

A reminder for drivers, parts of HWY 1 and Ocean Ave. will be closed for the festival and parade this Saturday.

HWY 1 will be closed between Ocean Ave. and North Ave.

Ocean Ave. will be closed between 'F' street and 'R' street.

The closure will take effect from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.