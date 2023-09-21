Lompoc's Ryon Park getting new patriotic playground equipment

New playground equipment is being installed at another Lompoc park.

Th equipment at Ryon Park is expected to be in by the end of October.

City officials say the patriotic GameTime designs will include fitness equipment and two different play structures – one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12.

The new playground equipment is replacing the previous equipment installed 15 years ago, according to the City.

With a total cost of about $600,000, the City says it’s paying $400,000 and GameTime is funding the rest through a matching grant.

The structures are not the only improvements being made at Ryon Park off Ocean Avenue and S. O Street.

Work is underway to resurface the tennis courts and pickleball courts are being added along with fencing, LED retrofit lighting and wind screening.