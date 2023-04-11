Lopez Lake braces for busy summer season

A month shy of the one-year anniversary of Lopez Lake's historic boat ramp closure, it’s quite a different scene.

From bone dry to spilling over, it is a complete 180 from this time last year. A change that has the community rushing to the water.

"People love Lopez Lake and they want to come out here and now that it's full and hasn’t been like this in 25 years they are loving that," said Rick Mendoza, Dock Hand.

Breanne Burkard, an Arroyo Grande resident, has been going to the lake since she was a kid.

"It's been almost 25 years since it's been like this, so I was my son's age, he was 10 years old when the lake was this full so its super exciting to see it like this," said Bukard.

Even on a Monday, boats bobbed up and down on the replenished body of water. While surprising for a weekday, the turnout still pales compared to the weekends.

The holiday weekend foreshadows what’s to come this summer.

"Just yesterday and Saturday we had the park where the entrance where you come in at the gate, was backed up past the gate," said Mendoza. "People are already putting in reservations months from now," he added.

Boat rentals are available daily gaining popularity on the weekends when they routinely sell out. Marina employees encourage you to book your rental in advance to ensure you get one.

Boat rentals can be made online or over the phone. Booking dates are available all the way through the end of the year.

Memorial Day, the kick-off to summer, is expected to be very crowded and rentals are already filling up for that weekend.