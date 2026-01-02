Lopez Lake reaches more than 80% capacity after New Year's Eve storm

Thanks in part to New Year's Eve rain, Lopez Lake is now 81% full, according to San Luis Obispo County Parks officials.

For campers who came to the lake to ring in the new year, they say the wet conditions didn't stop their plans to celebrate.

KSBY visited the lake this morning and spoke with a family who was visiting from the Orcutt area, and came out to camp during the holiday for the second year in a row.

While there was more rain than last year's New Year, camper Maria May said her family still enjoyed the holiday.

"It's a little muddy, but other than that, it's still fun. It's outside, and we're getting fresh air—it's nice," May said.

May said her family went fishing in the rain on New Year's Eve, and they went on walks to enjoy the scenery when the rain was lighter.