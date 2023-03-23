Lopez Lake spills over for first time in 25 years

For the first time in 25 years, water is now flowing down the Lopez Lake spillway.

The lake reached 100 percent capacity early Thursday morning and began spilling shortly after 6 a.m., according to San Luis Obispo County Public Works.

The excess water travels down the spillway to the Arroyo Grande Creek. An evacuation warning was issued for Oceano residents near the creek on Monday and remains in place Thursday morning due to concerns the additional water could cause potential flooding.

In December, public works says the lake was at just 23 percent capacity but heavy rains this year have filled the lake and other local reservoirs quickly.

Lopez Lake provides drinking water to some local communities, including Arroyo Grande.

